Meet the next generation: Havas' Estella Xian

What is your favorite app and why?

Google map. The intuitive design and layering of useful information.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Opt out of social media.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Not trying too hard to be relevant.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Short content.

What do you do for fun?

Making an artist book of some kind.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

My physical and mental health.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Reminding myself and those around me about the importance of compassion and humanity in the workplace. Set some healthy boundaries for work and life.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. A good and conscientious marketer should be responsible for always giving people what they need, not what they want.

2. Long-form content has its benefits. Shorter is not necessarily better.

3. Don't try so hard.

4. Commit to change internally before you sell it.

5. Adaptable content.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.