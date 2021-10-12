Meet the next generation: Havas Chicago's Sara Gomez

What is your favorite app and why?

TikTok is the only platform that raises self-awareness while entertaining and educating.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Not a huge trend, but I love bringing back "photo dumps" on Instagram. They feel authentic and romantic.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Gen Z is the king of authenticity, so just interacting with them in a normal, conversationalist tone and hearing what people have to say is amazing. On TikTok, a girl jokingly redesigned logos for major brands, and some have used her designs on the platform. It's a running joke that unassumingly advertises brands (when they go viral).

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Greenwashing. As the topic of climate change becomes more real, I would LOVE for brands to put their money where their mouth is. Don't tell us "In X years..." It should already be done.

What do you do for fun?

I try to make (tangible) things as much as possibleL knitting, throwing ceramics, flipping furniture, etc. If I'm not mid-DIY project, then I'm tending to my plants and trying to find new places to explore and experience. I love my job, but I don't want to spend my free time sitting behind a screen.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Currently working on the Citi/AAdvantage 2022 campaign. Lots of opportunity to focus on what travel really means: reuniting with loved ones and appreciating cultures. Instead of Covid bringing the world together, it seemed to divide us further.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Being more authentic. Brands creating work just to stay relevant and on-topic is not the same as partaking in relevant conversations. Co-opting stories and greenwashing won't benefit them in the long run, ESPECIALLY when the emerging markets can sniff out pandering from miles away.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be authentic.

2. Don't take yourself too seriously.

3. Listen to what consumers are saying/wanting.

4. Don't be afraid to try.

5. Diversity is king.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.