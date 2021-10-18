Meet the next generation: Havas' Carlos Matias

What is your favorite app and why?

My favorite app right now is The New York Times Crossword. It’s fun but you still feel like you’re doing something productive. I like to take five-minute breaks when I’m working to use it or sometimes I just turn my camera off during Zoom meetings.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

I'm loving all the TikTok food trends right now! It’s so interesting to see all the different recipes and hacks that people are coming up with.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

I love brands that are playing in the e-gaming space. E-gaming is the new social media. The same way we grew up with social media, kids these days are growing up with e-gaming. I still go back to what Wendy;s did with Fortnite where players had to get rid of the burger freezers in the game. This connected to the brand's core messaging of “fresh, never frozen” in such a smart and engaging way.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Social media gender reveals. Please make it stop. It makes me wish social media never existed.

What do you do for fun?

I’m a copywriter so this might sound like a lazy answer but I also write for fun. I enjoy writing for different mediums outside my industry because it helps keep writing exciting. Right now I’m writing for a few food publications.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

It’s not work related but I’m writing a children’s book that I’m really excited about!

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I would love to see more diversity in the industry! I’m not sure I can directly and single handedly make this change but I’ve been trying to do my part by taking on more speaking opportunities and trying to bring more visibility to the work that I do to show young creative kids who look like me that this kind of industry and job exists.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be real and authentic.

2. Gen Zers want to positively change the world so be a brand that stands for something and one that they can look up to.

3. Ensure that your social media presence is always changing with the times.

​​Drop a meme that describes your creative style.