Meet the next generation: Havas' Camille Walker

What is your favorite app and why?

Uber Eats — sometimes you just desperately need a slice of chocolate cake delivered at 10 p.m.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

This is less of a trend, but one of my favorite content creators has a series where he rates people’s iced coffee routines. The vibes are immaculate.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

The Adidas gender-neutral store. Not only is it a beautiful activation, but the brand showed it is willing to adapt and listen to what Gen Z consumers want to see from brands.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Berries and Cream. I hate to say it because everyone loves it, but I would love to get through a work day without getting that little lad stuck in my head.

What do you do for fun?

I like to go to flea markets. There is something about finding a metaphorical hidden gem amongst chaos that brings me a lot of joy. Perhaps I was a pirate in a past life.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Unfortunately, I cannot answer this question. But there are a few projects in the works. ��

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I would like advertising as a whole to be less “pay-to-play.” As a creative, it is challenging to get into the field without going to a portfolio school. I hope in the future there will be better education access for people who want to try their hand at a creative career without the high costs of current portfolio schools. I also wish awards shows completely dissolve their entry fees. If the industry as a whole is true in their desire to see more diversity, then there needs to be an equal playing field for smaller/ diverse agencies to submit their work.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

When you look at the best brands right now that relate to Gen Z, they pretty much all have one thing in common. These brands have created a relatable persona. They engage with their audience and create dialogue. Twitter interactions and Instagram and TikTok comments are a huge contributor. We even see comments where a user is anticipating and waiting for a brand to interact with content. The authenticity of a brand when it humanizes itself is another way to connect. Gen Zers have been exposed to ads since they were born, can see through pandering and typical sales ads and ignore the ads. When you show a more human side to your brand, it builds trust. This is evident with the mass of “behind the scenes” videos that we see on social media. Gen Z wants to see the people behind the brands, the craft in the products and ultimately, put real people behind what they are buying.

​​Drop a meme that describes your creative style.