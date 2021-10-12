Meet the next generation: Grow's Jared Beck

What is your favorite app and why?

Pinterest.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

TikTok Quesadilla.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Travis Scott in Fortnite.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Asian bashing.

What do you do for fun?

Ride bikes.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Tourism campaign for my hometown in partnership with iamOTHER.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

More cultural celebration in an authentic way made with creatives from that cultural background.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be real, be honest

2. Work with who you want to reach

3. Don’t appropriate, celebrate — and that's a fine line

4. Look beyond the obvious, there's more to young people than social media trends

5. Have an eco edge

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.