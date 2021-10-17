Meet the next generation: Evoke Kyne's Krista Jaworski

What is your favorite app and why?

Twitter. It’s a space that;s filled with snippets of such diverse media. Humor on Twitter is also unmatched.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Messaging of sustainable fashion and thrifting will always be my favorite type of content on social media. Promoting eco-friendly fashion and avoiding fast fashion and micro-trends is a very cool thing to see happening.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Trends move fast, especially on TikTok. So seeing any brand partake in an actual CURRENT trend and do it well is rare, but great when it happens.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Every “group” of people/influencers speak the same way on Instagram and TikTok. I don't know when it started happening, but it's actually very weird.

What do you do for fun?

I make art, watch TV shows and cook a lot.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I’ve been working on taking some of my favorite lyrics and creating art prints from them. I love the combination of music, art and design.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I'd love to see respect across roles and ages. Everyone has a fresh perspective to communicate and showcase.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Get real perspective from Gen Z/young millennials.

2. Don’t try so hard. Be more casual.

3. Talk to Gen Z like any other group; don't talk down to them.

4. Show how your service/product actually benefits Gen Zers and the values they hold.

5. Advertise in clever ways where Gen Z already is: TikTok, Instagram.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.