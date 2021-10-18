Meet the next generation: Eos' Amaris Appiah

What is your favorite app and why?

Twitter, because I get news, unmatched entertainment commentary, recaps of content from other social platforms and the latest memes before they appear elsewhere.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

My favorite social media trend right now is sensorial content with photo dumps and videos.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

On TikTok, by creating a campaign that channeled the organic way Gen Z was discussing the brand on the platform.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Brands and publications overusing popular phrases such as “understood the assignment.”

What do you do for fun?

For fun, I like to do Pilates and create content.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I’m working on influencer and paid media campaigns across lip and body care categories for the end of the year.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I would like to see increased representation and diversity not only in content, but also in hiring, executive position holders and brand messaging.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be authentic with the messaging and content.

2. Depict reality over perfection with storylines, imagery and talent.

3. Tap into Gen Z voices to resonate with the target.

4. Stay on top of social media trends.

5. Incorporate social responsibility into brand messaging.

​​Drop a meme that describes your creative style.