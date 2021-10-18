Meet the next generation: Elephant's Alyssa Wigant

What is your favorite app and why?

Day One — it’s a journaling app that makes it really easy to write notes, process feelings and catalog everything in a really organized way. I am an avid journaler and appreciate the details put into the app — it notes time, place, weather and more details at the time of the entry so you can view any trends when going over entries.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

The Shot vs. The Setup — when creators share the photo they took alongside a photo of how they shot it (sometimes they’re in a patch of grass, a kiddie pool, a puddle, a Michaels crafts store). It’s inspiring to see the kind of work that comes out of random setups, and that great work doesn’t have to come at a great cost.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

I thought the way Klarna utilized Twitch to advertise its brand was really clever. I especially liked how the campaign involved two huge Twitch streamers playing their favorite games. Klarna didn’t just slap the streamers’ faces on its brand and call it a day — it let the streamers shine on their own and do what they do best. This is the kind of relationship I like to see between brands and content creators they partner with — it feels more authentic.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Brands acting like people on Twitter — especially when they all respond to each other in threads. It’s not funny anymore!

What do you do for fun?

Roller skate, play with my two cats (and make up songs about them) and cook gluten-free food.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I recently started making Instagram Reels for my roller skate videos and I’m enjoying it more than I thought I would!

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Knowing how visibility and representation in this industry shapes our future, I’d like to see more diverse talent and leadership in the industry. I want people of all ages, ethnicities, sexualities, identities, in rooms where ideas and decisions are made. I also want to see a future where people feel comfortable in calling out an idea that could be insensitive to a group before it goes live and causes harm to that very group. When different perspectives and lived experiences are involved in these productions, not only is the work more culturally rich, but it allows for ideas that don’t result in immediate backlash about a brand.

I’d also love to see a future where money doesn’t determine whether something is produced or not. I know this is hard to imagine in our money-driven society. But an idea driven by money is a double-edged sword — if there’s not enough money to produce something good, then good ideas may never reach the masses. And if so much money is thrown at a mediocre idea — what’s the point? Perhaps this could look like sponsorships for brands that don’t have huge budgets, a type of hack-a-thons for ideas that could win funding or just generally lowering the barrier to entering this industry.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

I'm not Gen Z myself, but based on what I've seen on the internet, I have two tips:

1. Pay creators. 2. Remember that Gen Z is probably better than you at the internet. (A little sassy, but everyone should use the reminder.)

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.