Meet the next generation: Curiosity's Evan Dulaney

What is your favorite app and why?

New York Times crossword puzzle app: Tell you I'm a nerd without telling you I'm a nerd. The Daily, the Mini, the Spelling Bee, I love it all. One of these days, I'll finish the Sunday edition.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Usually any trend that has to do with food (I'm an aspiring chef boi).

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

It was a few years ago, so I may be getting some of the details wrong, but Adidas had a really well-executed soccer-inspired campaign leveraging creators and influencers. Essentially, they created an online community that helped Adidas cred skyrocket amongst that audience.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

The TikToks where people explain things while doing nonsense movements with their hands. I don't get it.

What do you do for fun?

Salsa dance, cook, crosswords, watch "good bad" movies.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Some pro bono work for a nonprofit. These projects have the best opportunity for real impact and make me feel good inside.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I want to be able to lead clients towards more environmentally-conscious practices, products and campaigns with creative solutions. Climate change is going to be one of the biggest challenges in human history, and since advertising is a key element to culture, we're on the hook for moving culture towards combating climate change.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Self-awareness — Know where to insert yourself and know when it doesn't make sense for your brand. Also, don't be afraid to poke fun at yourself.

2. Purpose — Gen Z (and millennials!) care about the planet, society, etc. Make sure you do too.

3. Diversity and inclusivity — A bit of a no-brainer, but society is evolving. Don't get stuck in social constructs like race and gender.

4. What's Old Is New (sometimes) — Everyone loves nostalgia. But you can even go further back. Gen Z seems to have a unique appreciation of styles and trends from before their time.

5. Know the trends — Strike while the iron is hot. Never show up so 2000-and-late.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.