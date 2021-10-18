Meet the next generation: Campbell Ewald's Tyler Emmons

What is your favorite app and why?

Instagram, because it’s a great source of inspiration and creativity as well as a communication tool that allows us to connect with people all around the world.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

I love the text-to-speech feature. It’s a great way to create more accessible content while adding some humor, so it’s kind of a win-win. I do hope the idea of creating more accessible content lives beyond a “trend” and that people continue thinking about how they can engage with all types of users.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

The collaboration between Fortnite and Travis Scott was a really cool way to merge music, gaming and technology.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Staged pranks/pranks that do something “shocking” for the sake of views and likes.

What do you do for fun?

Outside of advertising, I like to work in other creative outlets like garden/interior design and fashion/nightlife.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

In advertising, I recently worked on a project to help fight anti-trans athlete bills and celebrate trans athletes, which was really great getting to use creativity in a way that can help bring about change and do good.

Outside of advertising, I have been working on my backyard renovation. It’s been a lot of work and there’s been a learning curve, but it has been great creating something with my own hands. And the reward will be so worth it!

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I want to help create a more inclusive industry that authentically celebrates all types of people and stories.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be authentic, interesting and visually captivating.

2. Encourage interaction/create an experience.

3. Diversity and representation are important.

4. Influencers are quite … influential. Use them wisely.

5. Put action behind what you say you believe and stand for.

