Meet the next generation: Campbell Ewald's Gigi Padilla

What is your favorite app and why?

TikTok is my favorite app because I feel like the content is so specific to me that I find myself in a community I didn't even know I belonged to.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Augmented reality. It creates experiences for users like never before and brings the screen to their surroundings.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Gucci's try on through Snapchat filters and the ability to purchase with shop now buttons.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Using influencers just because they are popular, but have no link to the brand or its products.

What do you do for fun?

I love to cook new things, read murder mysteries and play with my dog Milo until he is sick of me.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Some new business work is allowing me to create new consumer experiences that bring brands to the forefront.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I want to bring representation to the forefront of our industry and tell stories that represent the diversity in America.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

Know where your place is to Gen Z consumers. Don't just pick a TikTok personality and expect us to come running. How will your brand fit in with us? Actually sell to us. Don't take shortcuts. Find out what we care about on a deeper level.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.