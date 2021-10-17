Meet the next generation: Campbell Ewald's Amy Lazo

What is your favorite app and why?

Instagram because it's not only a creative outlet, but a fun communication tool, too.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

I love the "Why you shouldn’t translate Spanish songs" videos and Lubalin’s "Turning random internet drama into songs."

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

The Fortnite concerts were cool.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

People doing dances on escalators.

What do you do for fun?

Write, draw, craft, journal, plan, travel, rock climb, scuba dive, snowboard and watch shows, of course.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

We recently completed some work for trans youth in support of stopping bills aimed at excluding trans kids from playing sports.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I would like to make an industry that is more inclusive in a meaningful way. One that shows diversity authentically and tells diverse stories, rather than just showing diverse faces.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. We can smell your fear.

2. We can tell when you are trying too hard.

3. We’re all mini-influencers.

4. We expect brands to make the world better, not worse.

5. Our sense of humor is dark … like really dark

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.