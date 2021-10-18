Meet the next generation: Allen & Gerritsen's Francisco Quiroba

What is your favorite app and why?

Instagram.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

TikToker @emilyzugay and her “ugly logo redesigns.” And the way brands organically participated in the trend.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Starface and the way it’s using its whole branding and inserting itself in social trends to promote candidness and realness in a moment where everything we see on social media seems to have filters.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

The stupid robotic voice reading captions in posts.

What do you do for fun?

I like to play video games and soccer. I also love going to the movies, so I’m glad theaters reopened.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Working with a fun animation house for an animated spot.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I wish design was thought of as an approach of concepting for advertising rather than the last part of the process once an idea is sold.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Be real. Gen Z can tell when you fake it.

2. If you want to stand out you have to be brave and you have to be bold. Have a voice.

3. This is a generation raised by the internet. They’re looking to build communities and they want to feel heard. Pay attention.

4. There’s no such thing as a bad idea, just poorly executed. This generation can turn rust to gold.

5. It’s hard for brands to take a stance in certain socio-political situations, but they should. Having a voice in difficult moments helps create brand loyalty. And this generation likes partnering with brands and products that share their point of view.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.