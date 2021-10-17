Meet the next generation: 72andSunny's Kinda Loughran

What is your favorite app and why?

The Health app, I'm big on steps.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

"Good soup."

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

By accident. The most interesting phenomenons are the brands that have reached cult status unintentionally entirely through word of mouth on apps like TikTok that lead to their products being sold out in stores across the country.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Capitalism.

What do you do for fun?

Read, play semi-competitive Cornhole with friends, stare at my phone and laugh at TikTok.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

A sweater I started knitting three years ago that I might actually finally finish.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

Attempt to break down some of the old ingrained hierarchy and allow for more voices to be a bigger part of the work.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Collaborate with creators; don’t just give them scripts to read.

2. "Let's use influencers" is not an idea in and of itself.

3. Appeal authentically or we won't care.

4. Don't write off young staff when they present ideas for platforms you personally don’t. understand.

5. Your competition on social media is Beyoncé, not other companies in your category. Act accordingly.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.