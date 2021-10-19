Meet the next generation: 72andSunny's Anne-Sophie Collier

What is your favorite app and why?

Venmo. It's dead useful and one of the most underrated social media apps out there.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Finally deleting Facebook.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

Ben and Jerry's. It’s one of the only brands with truly progressive content, and it doesn’t do it for the likes. Gen Z can see that.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Low-rise jeans.

What do you do for fun?

Put googly eyes on statues.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

Self care.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

That you can clock out at a reasonable hour and also be successful and driven.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Don't try to profit off of a social movement if you’ve got nothing to do with it.

2. Have your social posts made and approved by people who understand and like social media.

3. Don’t hop on every trend bandwagon.

4. Listen to what people are talking about and care about.

5. Don’t try to make a TikTok. Please.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.