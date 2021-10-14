Meet the next generation: 4A's Foundation's Jacquelyn Green

What is your favorite app and why?

Twitter! I scan the news and trends daily to stay in the know on what's happening in the world politically, socially and culturally. I also love a good meme and funny thread.

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

I'm really loving #PhotoDumps. It makes people on social media appear real and human, and not as curated as before. It's nice to see memes included in these threads because it gives a better sense of how people are feeling at the moment.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

As a millennial, it's interesting to watch how TikTok has become the new commercial in a sense. I think it's now imperative for brands to engage GenZ through TikTok without question.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

#Hashtags. I want to see things that direct people to action, big or small.

What do you do for fun?

I make candles and shop for them as well! I'm big on taking full trips to my nearest Home Goods or Marshall's and grabbing a few candles for my candle "stash." I also enjoy catching up with friends over brunch or at home.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

I'm really excited about working with one of our partners in creating additional resources for professionals of color and figuring out how we can make MAIP even better for years to come.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

I'd love to see changes in management. I don't think we talk enough about the road to management, how to navigate managing projects AND a team, and what a successful managerial style looks like. I've heard way too many stories from peers about nightmare managers. Let's get rid of that. We're in such a fun and creative industry. Let's do good work, but more importantly, let's be good people to each other.

Also, more accessible conferences. I think virtual conferences are amazing. Paired with in-person experiences, they can really change the game.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

Engage with young people at the high school and collegiate level. Go into their spaces and institutions (safely) and get to know them and their stories. Be aware of the Gen Z conversation on social.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.