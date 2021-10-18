Meet the next generation: 160over90's Jeff Odiorne

What is your favorite app and why?

DoorDash — cookin’ for one ain’t easy!

What is your favorite social media trend right now?

Right now?! By the time this comes out, whatever I say will probably be passé. That said, I did get a kick out of the TikTokers who were getting their stock tips from congressional members’ financial disclosures.

What is the coolest way you’ve seen a brand reach Gen Z?

“Coolest” may not be the right word, but Drake and Ninja's Fortnite stream back in 2018 still comes to mind first. The timing was prime — right when gaming was ready to take the main stage. You saw the combination of esports culture with the crème de la crème of pop culture. And saw the foundation laid for musical integrations to enter the space later on (see: Travis Scott). It was simple, of the culture, and didn’t feel too heavily branded.

What’s a trend you wish would stop?

Brands doing TikTok activations simply for the sake of doing a TikTok activation.

What do you do for fun?

I catch stand-up comedy in whatever city I happen to visit and am currently in the midst of a futile mission to cross every restaurant off my ever-expanding “must visit” list.

What are you working on right now that you’re excited about?

We’re in edit on a piece of content for a brand I’ve always loved that champions a unique mix of subcultures in a pretty dynamic way, which has me pretty jazzed.

What are some changes you want to make to the ad industry as your career develops?

If I could do anything, I’d work to make it easier for young, aspiring creatives who didn’t go to ad school to make inroads in the industry.

What are your top five tips to marketers hoping to connect to Gen Z?

1. Stay authentic, period.

2. Borrow from culture, but give back more.

3. Take risks.

4. If your first risk fails, take another. Better yet, take two more.

5. Just have fun, don’t take yourself too seriously.

Drop a meme that describes your creative style.