Meet Grey NY's fierce new creative chief: Justine Armour

Grey has hired creative veteran Justine Armour as its New York chief creative officer – a role that has been open since 2017.

In the last two years, John Patroulis, worldwide CCO of Grey, has been looking over the New York flagship in addition to his other duties.

Patroulis said in a statement that Armour "brings a deeply impressive creative pedigree, a reputation for work that’s famous in the world as well as in the industry, and a thoroughly modern approach to leadership."

"Not every great creative becomes a great creative leader – Justine has proven again and again, on big brands and at great agencies, that she’s both. She’s a special talent - a smart, funny and generous human - and we’re thrilled she’s joining Grey New York at such an exciting time," he added in the statement.

During her time at 72andSunny, Armour looked over the creative department and handled top-tier clients, such as General Mills, Diageo, Spotify, Trojan, Halo Top and Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

"Justine’s fearless creative leaps and brave leadership style helped set up 72andSunny New York with a ton of momentum going into 2020. We wish her nothing but the best in her new role and are excited to see how she’ll continue to push the industry forward," said a 72andSunny spokesperson in an email.

Grey Group Worldwide CEO Michael Houston said in a statement that Armour’s appointment "underscores our ongoing investment in assembling the best bench of creative leaders in the world."

Her work, such as #StressTest campaign for Secret that she launched while at Wieden+Kennedy, "sells, entertains and becomes part of the cultural conversation in tune with our 'Famously Effective' philosophy," added Houston.

During her five years at W+K before 72andSunny, Armour worked on Chrysler, Dodge, Old Spice, Secret, Herbal Essences and more.

She also held posts at McCann Erickson Brisbane, Saatchi & Saatchi Sydney and Publicis Mojo Sydney before moving to the U.S.

Armour said she has been intrigued by Grey – specifically its commitment to 75 percent of its talent investment in creative – for the last couple of years.

"Since then, I’ve seen good people going in, and I’ve seen really nice work coming out," she said in a statement. "I will be a force for continuing that momentum as we start a brand new decade together."

In addition to Armour, Grey has made several senior hires recently, including Javier Campopiano as chief creative officer of Grey Europe and global clients and Cory Berger as worldwide chief marketing officer.