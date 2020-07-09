Meet the first U.S. 'family' leadership team of Mischief @ No Fixed Address

No Fixed Address, founded in Toronto three-and-a-half years ago by Serge Rancourt and Dave Lafond, expanded its footprint to the states in June with BBDO veteran and award-winning creative Greg Hahn. Now, the shop, which touts itself as the (non)model of the future, is ready to announce its first U.S. "family" team of six.

New York-based Mischief @ No Fixed Address has appointed creative hotshots Bianca Guimaraes and Kevin Mulroy as its executive creative directors, who both previously worked at BBDO. Hahn, who spent 15 years at BBDO, was let go from the agency in April amid a pandemic-related mass restructure that let to double-digit layoffs in the New York office alone.

Guimaraes, most recently senior-VP and creative director at BBDO New York, led the Sandy Hook Promise account, as well as Macy’s, Cesar dog food and anti-bullying efforts in partnership with Monica Lewinsky, which produced headturning campaigns, like "The Epidemic."

"Once we knew Greg was involved, leaving one of the best agencies in the world, to help start a new one, in the middle of a pandemic in the worst recession in modern history seemed like a no brainer," said Guimaraes in a statement.

"Our industry is facing a reckoning right now, and Greg, Kevin and I are really excited to use the opportunity we have as creative leaders to make change directly, building a diverse creative department from the ground up and spending the time to nurture talent so they’re set up for success as the next leaders," she added in the statement.

Mulroy, who comes from BBDO, where he served as senior-VP and creative director and writer, worked on a number of high-level accounts, including on Macy’s in partnership with Guimaraes, and the "It Can Wait" AT&T distracted driving campaign.

"At every agency, no matter how good it is, you have to think about what the next step is going to be. Every time another agency or recruiter reaches out, you always take the call, just to see what’s out there," said Mulroy in a statement. "It’s a testament to my past agency that during my six year-stint that there just wasn’t anything better than the situation I had. I loved the work I was doing and the people I was doing it with."

He added: "But if I ever thought for a second that one of my options would be starting a new shop, backed by an agency full of smart people eager to take risks, with Greg Hahn as a creative partner, I would’ve questioned my blood-alcohol content. This is the most excited I’ve ever been in advertising, and that includes the time I watched an actor eat sand."

In addition to Guimaraes and Mulroy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address has hired former Campaign U.S. associate editor Oliver McAteer as its director of development. McAteer, who helped build the brand and vision of the industry publication in the states for the last three years, states that he "fell in love with this weird and wonderful industry" on the first day of covering it.

"Since then, I’ve had the immense pleasure of listening to and learning from the best in the business. That means I’ve had agencies from every corner of our world tell me why they’re the model of the future," he added. "But the reality is only a handful of shops are getting it right. Mischief @ No Fixed Address really is the model of the future - the fiery, no-nonsense antithesis of everything stifled adland is trying to unpick."

Mischief has also hired business manager Leila Chee, who was most recently at MullenLowe, where she worked on the Burger King social and digital business.

According to President Kerry McKibbin: "Mischief @ No Fixed Address is a tight unit of six people right now - we couldn’t be more proud of the family. We’re intentionally building a team of Swiss Army knife people who can bridge disciplines and do it without ego."