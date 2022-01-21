Meet the female-owned agency creating a Super Bowl ad for Sleep Number

Griffin Archer co-founders Ellie Anderson and Kelly Rowntree never expected to start an agency.

Before launching the agency in 2013, both worked at traditional agencies in creative and strategy roles. But when they became mothers, Anderson and Rowntree began to re-evaluate their careers. They wanted free-reign to take inspiration from their daily lives and make great work without the territorialism typical in agency culture.

“We're extremely collaborative people. In our previous lives, we found that agency departments tended to be really siloed,” Anderson said. “I really wanted to connect more closely with clients, but in a large agency, you can rarely present your own work, let alone collaborate.”

Since Anderson and Rowntree embarked on launching Griffin Archer, they’ve picked up work from several brands including Citgo and Philip’s Distilling Co.

Perhaps most excitingly, though, they nabbed an ongoing remit for Sleep Number’s partnership with the NFL, which involves creating its Super Bowl campaign. It’s a project Griffin Archer has worked on for the past several years and will lead again for Super Bowl LVI in February.

This year, in addition to a spot featuring NFL hall of famer John Randle that will air on Peacock during the game, Griffin Archer is supporting Sleep Number’s “Women in NFL and Sports Leadership” panel. Speakers including Jennifer Prince, chief commercial officer of the LA Rams; Gina Scott, VP at the NFL Players Association; and Charlotte Jones Anderson, EVP at the Dallas Cowboys will chat with Sleep Number CEO Shelly Ibach about their journeys to achieve leadership in a male-dominated pro sport.

The campaign, and Griffin Archer’s work on it, is notable as women continue to be disproportionately absent from the creative leadership roles. Last year, less than 10% of Super Bowl commercials were directed by women or people of color, while 95% of directors were white men. Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot’s Twitter experiment earlier this week shows the industry is still lacking on this front.

While Anderson and Rowntree are proud to see their work on the national stage, they hope that one day, it won’t be so unusual to see a female-owned agency making Super Bowl ads.

“There's a lot of energy, conversation, attention and self awareness that's started to happen in the last couple of years that's all positive,” Rowntree said. “But we cannot rest on that. As an industry we need to make sure that we're going beyond [just conversation]. If we're honest with ourselves, we have a lot of work to do.”

Despite achieving a seat on the biggest creative stage of the year, Anderson and Rowntree are most proud of their ability to bring grace to agency culture. As women, they understand that’s what’s needed to foster creativity.

“As the pandemic has continued, it's given everyone an opportunity to change the way we work where we have kids and dogs on calls, and a Zoom meeting might be taken from the waiting room of your kids’ dentist appointment,” Anderson said. “We shouldn't be chained at our desks from 9 AM to midnight just to rise up in the advertising industry.”

Rowntree noted that her best inspiration has come from simply living life and meeting interesting people different from herself. To that end, Griffin Archer is committed to hiring people from diverse backgrounds and experiences. While that includes people from all genders, races and creeds, there is a particular emphasis on championing other women.

“For any female or female-presenting person in this industry, like so many aspects of our society, you have to have experienced some kind of micro or macro aggressions and challenges based on your gender identity,” Rowntree said. “So to surround ourselves with women that help us with the confidence and bravery to start to do things differently is [important].”