Meet the Female Frontier honorees: Stephanie Prager

Prager is Twitter’s head of global business partners and one of Campaign US’ Female Frontier 2020 honorees for ‘leading the charge’. Here, we find out what inspires her and why workplace culture is so important.

Can you sum up your journey to now in under five words?

Challenging. Fast. Really enjoyable.

What three qualities do you think it takes to be successful?

Grit. Humanity. Curiosity.

What makes a good leader?

Being human and caring about your team and the cross-functional partnerships that you have with other groups that you interact with. Come from a place of truly caring about them as individuals and giving them the places and spaces to shine. Also afford them the opportunity to be seen and celebrated for the work that they do.

Who's your biggest inspiration and why?

Finding one person is really hard because I have a lot of people that inspire me in a lot of different ways. Whether it’s my group of girlfriends who are these fierce leaders in their respective industries. I take inspiration from them and admire how they navigate their lives – often juggling the professional and the personal. I take inspiration from my colleagues at Twitter who amaze me with their approaches and utmost care for their work. And I source a lot of inspiration from my family who always "show up" in all of the ways that matter. I am very lucky to surround myself with these people.

Ok, and if you had to name one role model, who would it be?

I would probably say my parents. I have always been quite focused on steering my own career, developing my skills and putting my best self forward so that I can become a role model I want to be for others. But I do see a lot of me in them. Together they built a successful radiology medical practice from scratch, and they consistently embody those three qualities I believe you need to be successful. They have grit and have always remained determined, they show humanity towards their patients and staff, and they remain curious, always striving to deliver the best and most innovative services to their customers.

Where do you get your creative inspiration from?

My kids! I have two girls, nine and seven, and they are remarkable and resilient and I witness this resilience daily. When I come home and they are smiling regardless of whatever they faced that day, I lean on that as inspiration for my own resilience.

Do you ever get stuck in a creative rut? How do you escape?

When I'm trying to find different perspectives or seeing different pathways I go on Twitter. The richness and diversity of content and thought gives me information and insight that I haven't seen before. I’ll spend time absorbing what I come across to expand my mind and my thinking.

How does Twitter’s culture help you to thrive?

Everyone here celebrates each other and wants each other to shine and do our very best work.

Ego is checked at the door. We don’t fall victim to hierarchy. Everything is transparent. Leaders are very available.

I’ve worked in a lot of different places… this place is truly so remarkable and special when it comes to its culture. Everyone here comes with the desire to do good based on the service that Twitter provides. They know and believe this is an incredibly vital and remarkable service that's afforded to the world.

What’s your one professional rule? Have you ever broken it?

I don’t know if I would necessarily call it a rule but I truly believe in bringing my best self to work, regardless of things that are going on in your life.

Have I ever broken it? Obviously there are days where you do struggle to separate what’s going on. As a working mom, there are a lot of things that go on in your personal life that can make it difficult but even still, I try to always be mindful of how you can present yourself in the best way possible.

How will you tell your daughters that you won the award?

I would just share with them that mommy is getting this award along with other remarkable females that get to lead, and are being rewarded for their efforts and for staying true to who they are. I’ll tell them that sometimes it wasn’t always easy but things not being easy make the journey all the more meaningful because you get lessons along the way. You can do anything you can set your mind to, and I am honored I get to be celebrated in this way.