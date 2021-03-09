Meet our Female Frontier honorees: Cynthia De La Torre Castro

How did you feel when you saw your name on Campaign’s Female Frontier list?

I felt so incredibly honored that I was selected alongside such inspirational women. And proud to represent PMG and our incredible creative team.

Sum up your journey to where you are now in fewer than five words?

Ma, me puse las pilas.

Three qualities women need to be successful and achieve longevity in the creative industries?

Stay inspired. Don’t let your love for creativity ever feel like a job. Work on personal projects, stay excited about new opportunities and always take the time to look at all of the innovative work other creatives are doing that can help push your own work.

Being vocal. In rooms that can be dominated by men, make sure your voice is always heard and elevated. Speak to your ideas, share them with others and be sure to inspire other young creatives to do the same.

Take care of yourself. Remember to pause and take a break once in a while. You deserve it.

Why were only 3 of the 87 Super Bowl 2021 ads directed by women?

Because the advertising industry has a lot of work to do when it comes to diversity and inclusion. It was made apparent last year as multiple agencies began to do some self-reflecting and realize that so much needs to be done. Not only do we need more women in leadership roles, we need more people of color leading the charge as the advertising strives to be as diverse as the audiences we reach.

What needs to happen to make the industry truly gender diverse?

In order to make the industry more diverse, we need the effort of absolutely everyone. Not just those in charge of diversity and inclusion within the industry, but everyone from the newest intern to the CEO. To truly make some change, the dedication and the work needs to be done. This isn’t a one person job, and this absolutely isn’t the job for women or people of color to try and resolve. It’s the job of everyone in the industry.

What advice would you give young women entering the industry? Any tips for success you'd like to share?

Take a moment to reflect on your accomplishments. Pause and congratulate yourself for all of the work that you’ve done before you move on to the next accomplishment. Sometimes we’re moving so quickly that we forget to truly take in all of the hard work that we’ve done.

How does the culture at your organization help you thrive?

PMG has a culture that encourages everyone to be their authentic selves every single day. You know that you’re supported and valued, and that allows everyone to be as innovative and creative as possible. Every day, I feel like I’m listened to and uplifted by not just my own team, but by our leadership team as well.

Worst thing about the crazy last year? Any silver linings?

My mental health definitely suffered this past year and along with it, my own personal creativity outside of work. It took me a moment to find the help I needed and remind myself to remember to take a break now and again.

As a silver lining, I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with my wife and two dogs who have kept me going over the past year.

Best use of creativity you’ve seen during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Time and time again, I am amazed by the creativity that I see on TikTok. From the dances, to the challenges, people have spent their time during the pandemic creating incredible one-minute videos that are seen by thousands of people.

Purpose in business: A flash in the pan or the fundamental basis for the future?

Definitely a fundamental basis for the future. We know that Gen Z is one of the most diverse generations and it will grow to become a bigger audience for companies. As a generation, its members continuing to demand diversity and inclusion from brands, and I truly believe it’ll continue to be a large push in the future.

If we took your team out for a drink, how would they describe you?

A creative leader who really cares about everyone on their team. And also someone who loves talking about Beyoncé a little too much.

Describe one piece of work you produced in the past 12 months that excites you?

Our creative team had the opportunity to work on a project for United Way of Metropolitan Dallas that I absolutely loved. We presented exciting concepts that the client loved and the final execution combined PMG’s strengths in data, media, insights and creativity to further the UnitedWay's mission, and it was definitely one for the books.

Who's your biggest inspiration? And why?

My mother. She is the hardest working person I know and throughout my life has been my biggest advocate. She dedicated her life to make sure her children were able to live their dreams and accomplish so much. I haven’t let her down just yet.