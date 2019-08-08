Meet the Digital 40 over 40 honorees: Jennifer van Dijk

How did you feel when you saw your name on Campaign’s D40o40 winner’s list?

Vintage. It’s super exciting – I’ve lived in the sports world at the intersection of sports and technology for a long time and it’s rewarding to be recognized on this prestigious list.

Can you sum up your journey so far?

I’ve followed my interests and curiosity.

What three qualities do you need to be successful in digital today?

A healthy sense of curiosity, a keen ability to question things and strategic creativity when approaching opportunities and problems in the business.

How does the culture at your organization help you to thrive?

Wasserman is a place where we are not just free – but encouraged – to bring our whole selves to work. When I can do that, I think anything is possible.

What excites you most about digital advertising right now?

I’ve watched the business grow over the past 20 years and we’re moving beyond display into things that are a lot more immersive and story driven.

Can you show us one piece of work that you have produced in the past 12 months that excites you?



Sony Pictures Spider-Man Trailer: Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Narrated by Zendaya from Athlete Exchange on Vimeo.

If we took your boss out for a drink, how would she/he describe you?

They would describe me as a strategic thinker. I understand the business and approach it in a way that hopefully seeks to create new opportunities. But they may say lots of things...who knows!

If we took your team out for a drink, how would they describe you?

I firmly believe that they would say I empower them to bring their full selves to work. They may also say I’m crazy.

Who's your biggest inspiration and why?

I’m inspired by the constant stream of new ideas and by people who can look at established industries and show that there is always something new to be done. I love the curators of new opportunities – the people that look at something that already exists and still find a way to create against that.

There’s no one person as there are so many cool things happening. It changes all the time and that’s what’s fun about it.

Do you have any digital life-hacks that help you boss your job?

I take things one hour at a time. And try to be as present as possible. I try not to get too ahead of myself.

I’m also a huge fan of the apps Agenda and Slack, they have made a huge difference to productivity.

Can you tell me one thing you’d love to be digital… and one thing you hope never goes digital?

I hope travel goes digital. I would love to teleport to places seamlessly and never have to deal with airports.

One thing I’d love to never go digital are my two labradors, Omar and Zeus. They are gorgeous and loveable just the way they are.

What advice would you give to someone entering the industry? Any tips for success you'd like to share?

The two most succinct, and yet the hardest to realize, tips are these: 1) Always be curious as it will take you into so many areas you never imagined. And 2) Don’t assume it’s all been done before. The whole world is full of new ideas that can really make a difference.