Meet the Digital 40 over 40 honorees: Dianne Wilkins

Dianne Wilkins is CEO at Critical Mass and one of Campaign US's Digital 40 over 40 honorees. Here, she explains why her job is more than just a job, how her employees are a constant source of inspiration and why human interaction should never go digital
To continue enjoying this article, please sign in. If you do not have an account, start your free registration by clicking the 'Register Now' button below
Forgotten Password?
Sign in
Having trouble signing in?
Refer to our Frequently Asked Questions. If you still require assistance, please contact Customer Support at campaignusa.support@haymarket.com.
Register
If you don't have an account with Campaign US, register now, it only takes a few minutes.
Why register?
- Access all the content on Campaign US
- Get breaking news and exclusive reports
- Take part in the community and interact with the best thought leaders in the industry
- Sign up to our Campaign bulletins