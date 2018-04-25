Meet the Campaign Inclusive & Creative Top 20 judges

Campaign is excited to announce our judges for the Inclusive & Creative Top 20, which honors brands and creative teams behind the industry’s best, boldest and most progressive work.

The judges, who will be looking for creative work that supports inclusion, transcends stereotypes and creates an emotional connection between brands and consumers, include: Ukonwa Ojo, global senior-VP for Coty’s Covergirl brand; Nancy Hill, founder of The Agency Sherpa; Antonio Lucio, chief marketing and communications officer at HP Inc; Madonna Badger, co-founder and chief creative officer of Badger & Winters, as well as Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein and Associate Editor Oliver McAteer.

Ukonwa Ojo joined Coty at the end of 2016 after serving as senior global director at Unilever’s Knorr brand. In the last two years, Ojo has helped Covergirl – a brand with over a billion dollars in annual sales – go through the most significant reinvention in its history recognized by the industry, media, trade and consumers. Throughout her career, she has worked on many iconic brands, such as Durex, French’s Cheerios, Betty Cracker and Cascadian Farm Organic.

Nancy Hill launched The Agency Sherpa last year, a consultancy aimed at helping guide agencies, marketers and other companies through a number of industry challenges. Before that, she was president and CEO of the agency trade group the 4As for nearly 10 years. Hill began her career in advertising at Doner Baltimore, where she stayed for a decade before heading to TBWA in St. Louis and Los Angeles. She also worked at Hill Holliday, BBDO, and her most recent role before the 4A’s was CEO of Lowe New York.

Antonio Lucio leads HP Inc’s global marketing organization, including branding, demand generation, strategic events and global communications. He has been championing the importance of diversity within his organization and with its agency partners for several years. Before HP, he was global chief marketing and communications officer of Visa. He also held marketing leadership roles at large companies like PepsiCo, Kraft, P&G and RJR Foods International.

Madonna Badger took the industry by storm in 2016 when she announced the launch of #WomenNotObjects, an initiative that aims to end the objectification of women in advertising. Badger’s own agency announced at the time that it would no longer create any imagery that objectifies women. Last year, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, with help from Badger, agreed to caution jurors not to recognize work that reflects gender bias. Her shop works with the likes of JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, P&G, MetLife and Pepsi.

