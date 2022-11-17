Meet the Amazon Ads Partner Awards Winners 2022

“We’re continuously inspired by our partners’ dedication to deliver for advertisers, and we established these awards to recognize and celebrate that,” says Aby Angilivelil, director of partner development at Amazon Ads. In a nutshell, these awards are a chance to reward outstanding work.

The 2022 winners were announced at a vibrant ceremony at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City with comedian and host Rob Mayhew.

There were more than 200 submissions from 125 unique partners from which winners were selected in each category – Brand Building; Performance Growth; Scaled Technology and Innovation. Amazon Ads partners’ exceptional work made the job of the judging panel, comprised of Kantar and IAB experts plus Amazon Ads team members, a difficult one.

The awards covered work that ran from May 2021 until April 2022, delivered by partners which have verified or advanced status within the Amazon Ads Partner Network.

Here, we take a look at what put the winners’ names in lights…

Brand Building Award

The award recognizes…

A partner which utilizes the suite of Amazon Ads brand-building products to tell an engaging brand story for its client, helping to accelerate its brand growth through awareness and recall. Read the full description on the Partner Awards homepage.

US winner

The work

After undergoing a brand refresh, Active Skin Repair sought to reach new audiences that were health-conscious and more focused on luxury and organic products. It selected Marshall Associates to help it create and execute a full-funnel campaign to drive top-line awareness while building bottom-line sales growth.

By pairing creative assets and media strategy with impactful messaging across sponsored ads and Amazon Demand Side Platform (DSP), Marshall Associates helped Active Skin Repair increase new-to-brand sales, decrease the cost per acquisition and achieve record total sales figures (a +66% increase in year-on-year ordered product sales).

Marshall Associates, US, 01/01/22 - 06/15/22. n= 43 Million Impressions, 97K Detail Page Views

US winner

The work

In 2022, Lexus introduced an all-new redesign of its NX SUV with the challenge to generate “nameplate awareness” for the launch and engage key audiences in their “smart” (connected) homes.

Team One built a multichannel campaign that used streaming TV, a livestream game show on Twitch, audio ads and display ads on IMDb. The strategy exceeded all expectations and led to a 187% year-on-year increase in brand engagement and awareness of the NX model pages.

Team One, US, 01/03/22 - 4/10/22. n= 31.9MM unique users

US Finalists

UK winner

The work

For Coca-Cola’s “Christmas Night In,” MediaCom planned a full-funnel seasonal campaign to reach and engage foodies, Christmas shoppers and entertainment fans. Its immersive strategy included “movie nights in,” trials of Coca-Cola drinks and cohesive paths to purchase.

Spanning multiple Amazon touchpoints—from branded delivery bags and display ads on Amazon Fresh to Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee —the campaign successfully delighted holiday audiences and exceeded the client’s reach objective by 45%.

Mediacom, UK, 11/22/21 - 12/31/21. n= 28.9m unique reach

UK Finalists

A judge’s verdict

In 3 words: engaging, powerful, innovative

“The 2022 awards submissions showed the innovation our partners bring to advertisers. It’s clear these submissions worked backwards from the advertisers’ goals to create and execute industry-leading campaigns.”

Michael Swilley, Sr. manager, partner development, Amazon Ads and a US Brand Building category judge

Performance Growth Award

The award recognizes…

A partner which leverages Amazon Ads products to create an omnichannel strategy to reach and engage customers across the journey and deliver substantial performance growth for its client. Visit the Partner Awards homepage to learn more.

US winner

The work

Supplement brand Tru Niagen came to Global Overview (GO) with a goal of growing its brand. GO turned to Amazon Marketing Cloud and Seller Central to help it continuously optimize the brand’s omnichannel strategy.

They helped Tru Niagen map its path to purchase, foster new-to-brand growth through an Amazon Ads audience overlap analysis, and optimize campaign assets across programs. The campaign resulted in a 61% increase of monthly new-to-brand shoppers and a +170% increase in Subscribe & Save (SNS) subscriptions.

Global Overview, DSP for this client in CA, DE and UK, but this submission was based off US, 1/1/22-4/30/22, n= [<DS>] Cumulative Reach 1/1/22-4/30/22 across all DSP/STV campaigns = 15,026,298

US Finalists

UK winner

The work

Philips DA UK worked with Media.Monks to develop a comprehensive Amazon Ads strategy to launch its first full-funnel Amazon DSP campaign and restructure its sponsored ads strategy.

Media.Monks used Amazon DSP audience-creation tools to develop a library of custom-built audiences, which helped inform its full-funnel campaign strategy. By focusing on reaching new-to-brand customers and engaging with them down the marketing funnel, Media.Monks helped grow Philips DA UK’s revenue on Amazon beyond its goal of a 50% increase year-on-year and position the brand for more growth in the Amazon store.

Media.Monks, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, 1/6/21 - 1/6/22. n= 250-270MM users

UK Finalists

A judge’s verdict

In 3 words: bar-raising, well-rounded, exemplary

"This year’s submissions demonstrate the high calibre of advertising partners we work with and how they are effectively utilizing the broad suite of Amazon Ads products to help improve performance and value for our customers.”

Frazer Locke, director, EU ad tech sales, Amazon Ads and a UK Performance Growth category judge

Scaled Technology Award

What the award recognizes:

A partner which leverages Amazon Ads API to develop a technology application that enables its client to expand into new regions and grow into a global brand. Read about the Scaled Technology award on the Partner Awards homepage.

US winner

The work

Food-service packaging seller Restaurantware came to Quartile with the goals of improving its ROI and growing product sales, as well as increasing growth among its product subcategories. Quartile’s technology based on automation, machine learning and AI, and integrated with the Amazon Ads API, helped Restaurantware manage its large product portfolio and optimize its ad campaigns at scale.

With a comprehensive growth strategy, Restaurantware achieved a three-fold increase in sales and sharpened its presence in the Home & Kitchen category in the Amazon store.

Quartile, US, 10/01/21 - 12/31/21. n= 493,790 reach

US Finalists

UK winner

Merkle and Pacvue for Cisco

The work

Cisco tasked Merkle and Pacvue with helping it speed up its ad campaign optimisation and increase return on ad spend (ROAS) across five countries. The teams closely collaborated to determine which of Pacvue’s software functionalities could help achieve the brand’s goals.

Integrating Cisco’s Amazon Ads campaigns with Pacvue’s dashboard helped Merkle reduce its time spent on manual optimisation and have a better overview of campaign performance across all locations. By using keyword research, rule-based optimisation, dayparting and budget-pacing tools, the teams helped improve ROAS by 22% and achieve a 24% increase in both revenue and orders.

Merkle and Pacvue , UK, DE, FR, IT, ES, 5/2/21 - 7/31/21. n= Impressions 75,300,489 and clicks 89,785

UK Finalists

A judge’s verdict

In 3 words: scalable solutions, game-changing

"It’s great to see how our partners are able to use Amazon Ads APIs to build scalable solutions, helping to drive results for advertisers. This year’s finalists presented game-changing technology that drove results for their advertisers, making it difficult to select a winner.”

Jeff Cohen, tech evangelist, Amazon Ads and a US Scaled Technology category judge

Innovation Award

What the award recognizes:

A partner which creates a new, innovative feature or service that solves the needs of a client, helping to drive results on Amazon. Read the full description on the Partner Awards homepage.

US winner

The work

Amerge Ltd. worked with book publisher Loft Troll to build bespoke technology that would help it deepen its ad performance insights and automate its processes.

With a fully custom Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) cloud solution, integrated with the Amazon Ads API, Amerge was able to develop an overall view of ad campaign performance, automatically integrate trending book titles into ad campaigns and craft a multi-layered strategy to reach new audiences. This helped Loft Troll to achieve a monthly ROI of between 146% and 213%, to save time and to adopt a dynamic, always-on ad strategy.

Amerge, US, 01/04/22 - 03/31/22. N= 1,039,109 DSP Cumulative Reach

US Finalists

UK winner

The work

Gaming company HyperX looked to Amerge Ltd. for an alternative KPI that could link to its overall performance in Amazon stores in five countries and be just as efficient and easy to understand as ROAS.

Amerge created a unified product database that produces Amazon Standard Identification Number-(ASIN)-level total ROAS, which helped HyperX more easily see the impact of its ad spend on its total sales and adjust its budget according to product-level trends. This led to the company over-achieving its initial goal of a 30% increase in month-over-month total sales.

Amerge, UK, DE, FR, IT, ES, 03/01/22 - 3/31/22. n= UK 2,075,203 / DE 3,533,192 / FR 1,399,483 / IT 981,588 / ES 1,223,641 DSP Cumulative Reach

UK Finalists

A judge’s verdict

In 3 words: novel, simplifying, resourceful

“The innovation awards finalists all uniquely solved a customer’s business challenge and did so in new and resourceful ways. Importantly, those that rose to the top were able to take Amazon Ads’ diverse tools and bring them together in a way that simplified the problem-solving and delivered on the client’s brief.”

Jim Cridlin, global agency lead, principal agency development manager, Amazon Ads and a UK Innovation category judge

These awards are more than a mere pat on the back. They represent a space for partners to tell their latest success story and a way for Amazon Ads to highlight the exceptional work that partners have created for their advertiser clients and for Amazon customers.

A hearty congratulations to all the 2022 Partner Awards winners.

