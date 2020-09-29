Meet the 40 Over 40 honoree: Bill Oberlander

Campaign US 40 Over 40 Q&A: How did you feel when you saw your name on Campaign’s 40 Over 40 list?

Young.

Sum up your journey to where you are now in fewer than five words?

Doing important work.

Three qualities you need to be successful and achieve longevity in the creative industries?

Strong sense of curiosity. Endless perseverance. Personal purpose.

Worst thing about the crazy last few months? Any silver linings?

Worst: Creative development on Zoom. Best: Outdoor dining.

Best use of creativity you’ve seen during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The “Fuck I Love New York” film directed by Biscuit’s directorial team Joaquin + Lalou.

What needs to happen to make the industry truly diverse?

More early education in art, music, creative writing and technology as gateways to advertising.

Purpose in business: A flash in the pan or the fundamental basis for the future?

Duh. Door #2 please.

How does the culture at your organization help you thrive?

Everyone at OBERLAND has the same reason for working here – help people and the Earth we stand on.

If we took your team out for a drink, how would they describe you?

Pain in the ass.

Describe one piece of work you produced in the past 12 months that excites you?

Helped launch Acessa Health, a healthcare brand empowering women, with “Let’s Make Women’s Health Healthy.” The company was bought 10 months later for $80M.

Who's your biggest inspiration? And why?

Ad legend Lee Clow. He never worked a day in his life because he so loved what he did every day for over 50 years.

What advice would you give to someone entering the industry? Any tips for success you'd like to share?

Find your own personal purpose before throwing yourself into this crazy industry. Ask yourself “what legacy do I want to leave?”

What’s in store for the future of your brand – and the industry in general?

OBERLAND will continue to lead the charge for purpose-driven marketing as it fuels our “Conscious Economy.”