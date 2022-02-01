Meet the 2022 Female Frontier honorees

The results are in for Campaign US’ fourth annual Female Frontier Awards.

The awards celebrate female leaders and rising stars breaking boundaries in a historically male-dominated industry across creativity, media, technology and communications.

This year’s list of honorees was selected by a panel of expert industry judges who are empowering other women and working to make gender equality a reality in advertising and marketing.

Each honoree has been chosen for her hard work and ability to make positive change.

“Advertising is facing an ongoing reckoning when it comes to diversity and inclusion, and female representation is a huge part of that conversation,” Alison Weissbrot, editor of Campaign US, said. “We’re thrilled to continue celebrating the fearless women across the industry who are breaking barriers and rising to the top, showing a new generation of female talent what’s possible.”

Campaign US will celebrate the winners at an in-person event in New York City on March 2, 2022. Register now!

Check out the full list of honorees below.

Rising to the Top

Stacy-Ann Ellis, senior copywriter, The Martin Agency

Tyra Robinson, art director, Big Communications

Dana Buckhorn, senior copywriter, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Sofia Rosell, senior writer, Gut Miami

Hannah Schweitzer, junior strategist, TBWA\Chiat\Day LA

Breaking Brand Barriers

Soyoung Kang, CMO, Eos Products

Santhi Ramesh, CMO, international, Hershey

Lesya Lysyj, CMO, The Boston Beer Co.

Kristy LoRusso, SVP and CMO, Kaiser Permanente

Jodi Allen, global CMO, Behr Paint Co.

Championing Change

Esperanza Teasdale, VP and GM, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Beverages North America

Reonna Johnson, VP, director of strategic growth and business development, Deutsch LA

Angela Rodriguez, SVP, strategic planning, Alma

Melanie Williams, SVP, head of strategy, Quantasy + Associates

Conquering Creativity

Ashley Marshall, executive creative director, The Martin Agency

Samira Ansari, executive creative dIrector, FCB New York

Courtney Richardson, creative director, Droga5

Angela Mears, executive creative director, West, Weber Shandwick

Rehanah Spence, design studio lead, Google Brand Studio

Making Media Matter

Stacey Stewart, chief marketplace officer, UM

Liane Nadeau, SVP, head of media investments, Digitas

Katie Haniffy, senior director, media strategy and investment, PepsiCo

Caitlin Neelon, communication strategy director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Marissa Nance, founder and CEO, Native Tongue Communications

Transforming Technology

Tena Goy, executive producer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Emily Silver, VP, innovation and capabilities, PepsiCo Beverages North America

Cydni Tetro, CEO, Brandless

Roopa Sanjay Hungund, VP, engineering, Publicis Sapient

Analisa Goodin, founder and CEO, Catch&Release

Leading the Charge: Creative

Margaret Johnson, chief creative officer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Kathy Delaney, chief creative officer, Publicis Health

Emma Armstrong, president, FCB New York

Kelsey Hodgkin, head of strategy, partner, Special US

Mira Kaddoura, founder and executive creative director, Red & Co.

Leading the Charge: Media

Josy Amann, cofounder and managing partner, Media Matters Worldwide

Stacy DeRiso, U.S. CEO, Initiative

Eileen Kiernan, global CEO, UM

Coleen Kuehn, EVP, chief business solutions officer, Horizon Media

Christine Chen, partner, head of communication strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Leading the Charge: PR

Dini von Mueffling, CEO, Dini von Mueffling Communications

Brianne Pins, SVP, public relations, Cashmere Agency

Carrie von der Sitt, global head of growth, Golin

Susan Howe, president, Weber Shandwick

Jaclyn Ruelle, managing director, cultural impact lab and brand communications, The Martin Agency

Leading the Charge: Tech