Meet the 2022 Female Frontier honorees

The results are in for Campaign US’ fourth annual Female Frontier Awards.
The awards celebrate female leaders and rising stars breaking boundaries in a historically male-dominated industry across creativity, media, technology and communications.
This year’s list of honorees was selected by a panel of expert industry judges who are empowering other women and working to make gender equality a reality in advertising and marketing.
Each honoree has been chosen for her hard work and ability to make positive change.
“Advertising is facing an ongoing reckoning when it comes to diversity and inclusion, and female representation is a huge part of that conversation,” Alison Weissbrot, editor of Campaign US, said. “We’re thrilled to continue celebrating the fearless women across the industry who are breaking barriers and rising to the top, showing a new generation of female talent what’s possible.”
Campaign US will celebrate the winners at an in-person event in New York City on March 2, 2022. Register now!
Check out the full list of honorees below.
Rising to the Top
- Stacy-Ann Ellis, senior copywriter, The Martin Agency
- Tyra Robinson, art director, Big Communications
- Dana Buckhorn, senior copywriter, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
- Sofia Rosell, senior writer, Gut Miami
- Hannah Schweitzer, junior strategist, TBWA\Chiat\Day LA
Breaking Brand Barriers
- Soyoung Kang, CMO, Eos Products
- Santhi Ramesh, CMO, international, Hershey
- Lesya Lysyj, CMO, The Boston Beer Co.
- Kristy LoRusso, SVP and CMO, Kaiser Permanente
- Jodi Allen, global CMO, Behr Paint Co.
Championing Change
- Esperanza Teasdale, VP and GM, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Beverages North America
- Santhi Ramesh, CMO, international, Hershey
- Reonna Johnson, VP, director of strategic growth and business development, Deutsch LA
- Angela Rodriguez, SVP, strategic planning, Alma
- Melanie Williams, SVP, head of strategy, Quantasy + Associates
Conquering Creativity
- Ashley Marshall, executive creative director, The Martin Agency
- Samira Ansari, executive creative dIrector, FCB New York
- Courtney Richardson, creative director, Droga5
- Angela Mears, executive creative director, West, Weber Shandwick
- Rehanah Spence, design studio lead, Google Brand Studio
Making Media Matter
- Stacey Stewart, chief marketplace officer, UM
- Liane Nadeau, SVP, head of media investments, Digitas
- Katie Haniffy, senior director, media strategy and investment, PepsiCo
- Caitlin Neelon, communication strategy director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Marissa Nance, founder and CEO, Native Tongue Communications
Transforming Technology
- Tena Goy, executive producer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Emily Silver, VP, innovation and capabilities, PepsiCo Beverages North America
- Cydni Tetro, CEO, Brandless
- Roopa Sanjay Hungund, VP, engineering, Publicis Sapient
- Analisa Goodin, founder and CEO, Catch&Release
Leading the Charge: Creative
- Margaret Johnson, chief creative officer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Kathy Delaney, chief creative officer, Publicis Health
- Emma Armstrong, president, FCB New York
- Kelsey Hodgkin, head of strategy, partner, Special US
- Mira Kaddoura, founder and executive creative director, Red & Co.
Leading the Charge: Media
- Josy Amann, cofounder and managing partner, Media Matters Worldwide
- Stacy DeRiso, U.S. CEO, Initiative
- Eileen Kiernan, global CEO, UM
- Coleen Kuehn, EVP, chief business solutions officer, Horizon Media
- Christine Chen, partner, head of communication strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Leading the Charge: PR
- Dini von Mueffling, CEO, Dini von Mueffling Communications
- Brianne Pins, SVP, public relations, Cashmere Agency
- Carrie von der Sitt, global head of growth, Golin
- Susan Howe, president, Weber Shandwick
- Jaclyn Ruelle, managing director, cultural impact lab and brand communications, The Martin Agency
Leading the Charge: Tech
- Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, Integral Ad Science
- Megan Clarken, CEO, Criteo
- Punita Tyagi, client services lead, retail, North America, Publicis Sapient
- Alina Vandenberghe, cofounder, Chili Piper
- Sarah Personette, chief customer officer, Twitter