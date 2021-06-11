Medtech company BD examines the complexity of businesses reopenings

Vaccine rollout and COVID-19 testing have allowed businesses to slowly reopen their doors, but navigating new health protocols can be daunting.

Medtech company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) explored how businesses are adjusting to this new reality in the original docu-series, BD on Location. The monthly series features interviews with business leaders in industries ranging from entertainment to hospitality as they get back to work with the help of rapid antigen testing to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.

The first episode, “USA Track and Field,” focuses on how the USATF organization uses COVID-19 testing protocols to ensure the health and safety of its athletes in the U.S. Olympic Trials. BD is the COVID-19 testing partner of the organization.

USATF uses the BD Veritor Plus System, a portable antigen test that detects SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and provides results in just 15 minutes.

The episode follows Dr. Robert Chapman, USATF’s director of sports science and medicine, as he tests athletes before clearing them to compete. It also features Olympic track and field sprinter Allyson Felix, Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field and Tom Polen, CEO of BD.

The series examines how the pandemic affected athletes competing in the Olympics, including how a positive COVID-19 test can set back a career four years until the next event. The episode ends on a bittersweet note as one unidentified athlete tests positive for COVID-19 and is unable to compete. Although it’s a disappointing end, Chapman notes how testing does work to keep everyone involved safe.

“[The docu-series] was a great opportunity to show the real life people and the challenges they've gone through, and how we've helped in partnering with USA Track and Field for them to be able to get back [to work],” Tony Ezell, CMO at BDO, told Campaign US.

The goal of the campaign is to “educate the public,” said Ezell, while driving traffic to BD’s site for businesses to gather information on how rapid antigen testing can get their employees safely back to work.

The release of BD on Location comes as brands increasingly turn to original content and programming to break through the clutter. Pepsi released its first dating series, “Match Me If You Can,” and KitchenAid launched its digital cooking series/book club, “Eat the Book,” earlier this year.