Meditation among rituals Havas offers to masses via live stream to inspire WFH creativity

Havas is bringing meditation to the masses via its Creative Consciousness programming on Instagram.

As an increasing number of people are encouraged to work from home due to fears of Covid 19, Havas decided to bring its weekly employee meditation and kundalini yoga sessions to the public via Instagram Live.

The yoga sessions will happen on Monday from 4 to 5PM, while Kundalini classes will take place on Tuesday at the same time.

"It’s important during this difficult time of social distancing to still build up our community," says a memo from Havas to staff.

"That’s why we will continue to offer weekly mediation and yoga via Instagram Live for the rest of March. The sessions will be open to the public because we all can benefit from these offerings more than ever," the memo reads.

Havas began its weekly meditation program over two years ago with the appointment of chief creative officer Harry Bernstein, in order to promote creativity within the agency.

"I see our current situation as an opportunity to evolve how we work," Bernstein said. "That is the core purpose of our creative consciousness program. Everyone has the tools to work from home: slack, zoom, email, etc.. but we want to provide tools for people to be inspired and community for people to be connected."

Laura Maness, CEO of Havas New York, added: "Breath connects us to life itself. When you breathe together as a group, the positive effects are even more amplified."

"It’s amazing how grounding and comforting it is to sit in stillness, chant mantras and simply breathe together."