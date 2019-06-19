MediaMath aims to fix media supply chain issues

The media supply chain has long been riddled with transparency issues, and MediaMath is looking to fix that in a new joint effort with Rubicon Project.

Together, the duo plans to build a strong programmatic delivery infrastructure, with Havas jumping onboard as the first to beta test the solution.

MediaMath wants to partner with agencies, brands, tech companies and publishers as part of an industry-wide effort to develop an accountable and addressable supply chain.

On a panel during the Cannes Lions Festival, MediaMath CEO Joe Zawadzki said: "In order to build trust in the supply chain, you need to know every entity involved in transactions, the value they are adding and be assured that that every single one of the members share common goals. Only then can we make the necessary connections between brands and consumers across all touchpoints to drive advertiser outcomes."

Kevin Freemore, Global COO of Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amnet Group, who was also on the panel, said that KPIs need to change and the industry has to be willing to "take a leap of faith."

The revamped supply chain should be able to provide solutions, including end-to-end fee transparency, direct connections between buyers and sellers and focuses on the availability of brand safe, fraud-free, viewable inventory.

"We are pleased to partner with MediaMath to create a direct and transparent programmatic delivery infrastructure," said Michael Barrett, CEO of Rubicon Project," in a statement.

He added: "Havas continues to pioneer the next generation ecosystem that is both clean and open as the first agency partner for this effort. In working together, we hope to lead the industry in removing the bad actors and negative headlines with SPO and addressable supply chain. Modernizing how the supply chain operates will impact and benefit the entire ecosystem."