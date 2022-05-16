Mediahub nabs Lyft US media account

Lyft has awarded Mediahub its U.S. media account, estimated to be worth around $50 million annually, Campaign US has learned.

Mediahub won the account following a competitive pitch review process — run internally by Lyft — that lasted more than three months.

Lyft previously worked with VaynerMedia, who handled its media account on a project basis.

Mediahub will handle the transportation company’s U.S. media planning, buying, analytics and measurement duties. The media agency will also work closely with IPG’s data arm Acxiom to identify consumer targets for Lyft.

The account will be led by Mediahub’s Los Angeles office, with support from across the U.S. network.

Lyft’s director of brand media Becca Grossman said Mediahub has “a proven track record” of helping technology brands grow and scale. The agency has done work for several technology companies including Netflix, Twitch and Slack.

Jackie Stasi, Mediahub’s chief client officer for the West, said: “Lyft is one the original Silicon Valley disruptors and a leader in innovative transportation solutions for all. They have an appetite for challenging media conventions and driving performance in brand media. We look forward to partnering with Lyft on their next phase of this brand journey.”