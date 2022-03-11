Media Team of the Year 2021: ViacomCBS, Mediahub

Unlike the brands and businesses that struggled throughout 2020, ViacomCBS had an eventful 20 months as a global content provider through networks, streaming services, virtual events and more. Under Mediahub’s leadership, ViacomCBS and its marquee brands MTV and VH1 made fast-paced adjustments to their strategy to continue building brand loyalty.

Viacom reported an 8% year-over-year increase in revenue in Q3 2021, along with a 23.8% year-over-year increase in stock value according to Nasdaq. Through impactful media creativity, investment clout and cultural and media insights, its team was able to outperform competitors and drive strong business results.

Beyond building brand loyalty as a media agency, ViacomCBS was part of a community that gave back to businesses suffering from lockdown restrictions. Mediahub created a partnership between VH1 and Black-Owned Brooklyn (@BlackOwnedBKLYN) to feature its stories and bring sales back up.

The media team’s ability to minimize investment while negotiating highly competitive offers and high returns have earned them many profitable partnerships, sponsorships and awards. They’ve successfully orchestrated strategies that landed them big clients and improved visibility.

Mediahub’s proprietary consumer insights tool Scout was able to calculate media engagement, which was key to its success. Going beyond standard media consumption analysis, ViacomCBS fought cord-cutter losses by crafting a seismic shift and stealing the coveted Bravo share of audience and attention for the No. 1 pop-culture brand.

The unfaltering energy and competitive spirit of the people at ViacomCBS kept the brand relevant in both the entertainment and streaming spaces.