Media rising star: Paxton Higgins

Gold: Paxton Higgins, VaynerMedia New York

Four years ago, Paxton Higgins joined VaynerMedia as an entry-level ad buyer. She didn’t waste any time proving her potential and worth, quickly absorbing critical media buying concepts and applying them within a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Today, Higgins is an integral leader in VaynerMedia’s buying discipline, where she works with large direct-to-consumer and e-retail beauty brands, such as Walmart, Amazon and Target, manages a budget of more than $50 million annually and oversees a team of 10 ad buyers and managers.

Alongside her keen eye for strategy, Higgins brings a refreshing optimism and positivity to the agency, an attitude that has contributed to key new business wins in the past few years, including TikTok, O-I Glass and WeWork.

Last year, Higgins helped VaynerMedia face significant challenges head on. For example, when the #StopHateForProfit boycott of Facebook and Instagram removed those channels from consideration, she helped orchestrate a shift toward mobile gaming partners, such as Tapjoy and Ironsource, allowing the agency to maintain revenue month over month.

In addition to all of this, Higgins is heavily involved in developing and optimizing creative, overseeing a team that produces more than 50 unique pieces of content a week.

Silver: Chris Pinel, Liftoff Mobile

As global head of agency, Americas for Liftoff Mobile, Chris Pinel was the driving force behind the firm’s new partnerships initiative, in which he worked with senior-level executives at some of the largest global media agencies, including WPP and Publicis, to build personalized, multifaceted relationships. The strategy was a major contributor to the agency’s soaring revenue, which increased by 257% last year. Pinel was recently named a top global ad tech personality by Exchange Wire.