Media Planner of the Year 2021: Danisha Lomax, Digitas

A born connector, Danisha Lomax is a master of her craft. She has over a decade of experience working in media, and success throughout her career has created a name for herself in the industry.

As SVP, head of media and national paid social lead at Digitas, Lomax has worked on establishments such as Publicis Groupe’s VivaWomen of Color. As a founder and executive sponsor of the San Francisco chapter, she’s improved membership by 300%. Her panel features, including Diversifying Tech & Women (General Assembly), and thought leadership features in leading publications such as Business Insider all speak to her expertise.

Her commitment to launching campaigns with a powerful impact led her to work with Sephora on its mission of racial equity in the beauty and retail industries. Alongside Sephora, she created a campaign and short film that has received global applause.

Lomax’s passion for advocacy for women of color combined with her commitment to authenticity drove a 22-point lift in brand awareness and a 26-point lift in consideration. In 2021, Lomax led a team of experts at Digitas to create holistic strategies and end-to-end activations for both the agency and its clients.

Her peers also awarded her the “Heart of the Company” at Digitas, a nod not just to her relentless work ethic but also her positive energy and enthusiasm. An active volunteer, Lomax has served as a youth advisory board mentor with Girl Ventures to share her journey and help accelerate the next generation’s personal and professional growth.