Media Planner 2019: Michelle Daidoine, The Martin Agency

Michelle Daidone, the group media director of Richmond, Va.-based The Martin Agency, looks at media a little different than most.

While the industry fights for the dwindling attention of consumers--who are seemingly either ad-fatigued or overwhelmed in general--Daidone has discovered innovative ways to break through the clutter using data targeting, custom partnerships, social media, and well, smarts.

Having a strong skill set and knowing how to use the tools in her arsenal, clearly resonated with the Campaign judges. One of them commented: "Michelle has an impressive list of accomplishments. She sees trends coming before they hit the spotlight. [Her] approach is to help clients disrupt category conventions while increasing effectiveness and balancing efficiency."

Daidone contributions were critically important to The Martin Agency expanding its relationship on the Buffalo Wild Wings digital business in 2019, reinforcing the agency’s expertise in bringing strong creative to life on emerging digital platforms. 

It was Daidone and The Martin Agency that helped the casual dining chain arise from its previous doldrums, thanks in part in instilling a "roar" in the tagline. It was a heady move, given the fact that it’s a sound that buffaloes don’t make. Strengthening the brand’s connection to major sporting events, didn’t hurt, either. 

Under Daidone’s leadership, the Land O’Lakes media team made the Cannes Media Lions shortlist for the Best Use of Social Behavior and Cultural Insight for the "SHE-I-O" campaign’s digital media plan‚ which won several industry awards for cause-marketing, consumer, and marketing team of the year.

Working with country artist Maggie Rose, Land O’Lakes created a new song (a modern spin on ‘Old McDonald Had a Farm’) and music video to raise awareness and celebrate female farmers. They then partnered with hunger relief organization Feeding America to donate $1 for every share of social media and music streaming platforms.

FastCompany.com took notice: "It’s not a brand or product category that anyone would immediately link to pop culture, but Land O’ Lakes managed to find a way to do so that doesn’t feel forced or superficial, and ties directly back to both its product and brand values. An impressive feat with a country twang."

Daidone was also instrumental in creating the blueprint for The Martin Agency’s newest team, the Cultural Impact Lab media group, which recently launched. It’s an innovative collaboration that integrates paid, owned and earned strategies for the agency’s clients and marries the backing of IPG’s buying clout with the agility of a small boutique media shop.

Perhaps one of the Campaign judges summed her accomplishment up best: "{Michelle] has deep value to clients in her range and ability to use and stay in front of various tools, platforms and media-planning nuances ...[she’s] a true leader at Martin."

