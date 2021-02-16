Media Network of the Year 2020: Digitas

Digitas was founded 40 years ago as a direct marketing agency and 20 years ago it pivoted to digital. It is now, once again, reinventing itself under a new leadership team, and the latest changes are already producing results. Promotions and hires in 2019 included Jodi Robinson to CEO, Atit Shah as chief creative officer and Michelle Tang as head of new business and marketing. In February 2020, Jonathan Tatlow was promoted to chief strategy officer.

The new team has delivered on Digitas’ promise of “Media-Fueled Creativity” for both existing clients and new ones. Highlights of the agency’s work for the Whirlpool portfolio, which includes Maytag, JennAir and KitchenAid, ranged from the serious (A Woman’s Place, a Hulu documentary focused on the challenges facing women in the culinary industry) to the light-hearted (the announcement that Maytag was named the Sexiest Appliance Alive). Digitas helped Delta Air Lines, another long-standing partner (since 1996), create its first experience at CES, which earned the company a Best in Show honor and praise from Forbes, Mashable and others. Chips Ahoy also benefited from Digitas’ vision when brand mascot Chip was reinvented as a high-school teen.

Alongside bringing new thinking to clients who have been with Digitas for decades, the agency had one of its most successful years ever when it comes to new business. Sephora, Edgewell Personal Care and Aldi are a few of the 25 clients to recently join Digitas, which had a 78% new business win rate in 2020.