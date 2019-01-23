Media Kitchen expands to China

The Media Kitchen has announced its expansion into China with two launch clients.

The division of Forsman & Bodenfors, part of MDC holding company, has opened a new office in Shanghai.

Its new presence will be helmed by Media Strategy Director Chitty Cao.

"Clients are not just asking for media and creative services under one roof; they’re demanding it," said The Media Kitchen CEO Barry Lowenthal.

"The Media Kitchen’s guiding principle is that the most powerfully transformative business ideas can only happen when media and creative work together. Our expansion into China, in close partnership with the Forsman & Bodenfors' team, allows us to continue to bring our full-service capabilities to clients in the Forsman & Bodenfors network around the globe."

Spokespeople would not name the launch clients, adding they represent a presence in the financial services and technology sectors.

Anna Qvennerstedt, executive chairwoman of Forsman & Bodenfors, said: "I’ve always believed the biggest ideas are born through collaboration with lots of different people, so I’m very excited about having media and creative work together in all our offices."