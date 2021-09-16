Media companies show support for Hispanic Heritage Month

Every September and October, the U.S. observes National Hispanic Heritage Month to honor the histories, culture and traditions of American citizens that descend from Hispanic or Latino origin.

The month-long celebration kicks off on September 15, to line up with the independence days of several Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua (September 15) as well as Mexico (September 16) and Chile (September 18).

This year, media networks are diving into Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the pride this population feels about their heritage, from their bilingualism to music and family traditions.

Many will highlight the every-day Hispanic American and their contribution to society. Others will feature pop-up events and panel discussions to pay tribute to the impact they have had on the country.

Campaign US has highlighted a few:

NBCUniversal and Telemundo

NBCUniversal and Telemundo’s bilingual campaign, “Come With Us” (Juntos Imparables), kicked off Wednesday with a 45-second spot in English and Spanish on TODAY and Hoy Dia, Telemundo’s morning show. The spot will run all month across NBCU’s properties.

The campaign, sponsored by Unilever, Wells Fargo and Zelle also includes primetime segments and specials on Telemundo and NBC about culture, sports, equality, food and music in the Hispanic community.

Telemundo will also launch “Latinos Imparables,” highlighting Latino non-profit leaders as part of its corporate social responsibility effort “El Poder En Ti.” The network will partner with the National Women’s History Museum to develop a Hispanic Heritage Month toolkit of informational videos and profiles about Latina leaders as part of its national Latina empowerment initiative “Unstoppable Women.”

HBO Max

HBO Max’s Hispanic marketing division, HBO Max Pa’lante, has partnered with OneFifty, WarnerMedia’s artistic studio, to launchPa’lante! Promise, an initiative to elevate OneFifty selected series, films, shorts, and podcasts made by and featuring Latinos. HBO Max has also launched a Moving Pa’lante spotlight page highlighting content on the platform that celebrates the Hispanic or Latino experience.

The streaming service will host a series of events throughout the month. At the New York Latino Film festival, HBO Max will host a performance by reggaeton singer-songwriter Justin Quiles. The streaming service will also host a panel discussion at the Latin Billboard Conference and a pop-up event in Los Angeles to introduce Pa’lante! University, a program that aims to educate, empower and celebrate Latin culture through content.

Outfront Media

Out of home seller Outfront Media is using its billboard space to feature a campaign called “Spirit of Orgullo,” or taking pride in one’s heritage. The campaign will spotlight 30 Hispanic and Latinx professionals across the country in various industries. Designed by Outfront’s in-house creative studios, the campaign features billboards personalized with people’s names, photographs and occupations surrounded by vibrant colors, designs and objects that represent their culture.

Campaign honorees include María Celeste Arrarás, journalist at CNN en Español; Freddy Balsera, founder and managing partner at Balsera Communications; Nancy Batista-Rodriguez, CEO at Outpatient Baptist Health South Florida; Ramiro Cavazos, CEO and president at the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and Jacqueline Conrad, VP of marketing and communications at Cambridge College; Ralph Pardo, CEO at Hearts and Science, among others.

Univision

Univision’s “Unidos Somos Uno” campaign shows the diversity of Hispanics and Latinos in America. The network will release original segments and spots on its website as well as across its digital, social media, sports and music platforms throughout the month.

Univision has also set up a Hispanic Heritage Month resource hub on its website that will provide content and tools for Latinos to celebrate shared cultural traditions. For example, an experience on September 27 will allow people to virtually visit 20 Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to learn fun facts about each.

The media network’s bicultural and bilingual initiative, “Se Habla USA,” will highlight prominent Latino changemakers and small businesses across the country on social media. Univision will host town halls in cities across the country to coordinate with social justice organizations that advocate for Hispanic empowerment.

Univision’s free, ad-supported streaming service, PrendeTV, will feature a curated entertainment hub with seven VOD channels. And audio network Uforia will celebrate with 20 playlists featuring Latin music.