Media buyers demand flexibility in wake of Disney-Charter blackout
The recent dispute between Disney and Charter has buyers questioning the value of securing inventory months in advance, highlighting the volatility of the TV marketplace.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.