Media buyer of the year: Madhavi Tadikonda

Gold: Madhavi Tadikonda: The Aspirational Media Buyer

As SVP, group director of investment at Canvas Worldwide, Madhavi Tadikonda oversees all linear and digital efforts at the agency’s New York office. In a normal year, the role requires intense skill and leadership. But given the disruption and uncertainty in 2020, Tadikonda’s responsibilities went into overdrive.

Fortunately for Canvas, she was more than up for the challenge. In response to the pandemic’s monumental impact on the agency’s business, she sprung into action, encouraging her team to stay focused and positive, a standard she set by example.

All the while, Tadikonda helped her team navigate a rapidly changing environment. In May, the standard three-month pitching process was extended for months on end because of the pandemic. Tadikonda and her team put their hands down and continued to deliver smart, innovative pitches for major brands including Heineken, UAR, Hyundai and Kia. Unruffled even under intense pressure, her timing was impeccable: She knew exactly when to move, and when to wait it out.

Given her experience, this wasn’t surprising. A 20-year-veteran of the industry, Tadikonda has worked across all major advertising categories, including national TV and digital media. Prior to joining Canvas in 2016, she held a number of executive positions, including overseeing the InBev investment team at Universal McCann.

Silver: Bec Zappia: Beating Better

As director of paid media at Laundry Service, Bec Zappia consistently outperforms brands’ high expectations. For example, take the work she did for Fossil’s online business in 2020, in which she helped increase sales by 140% despite an overall 73% decrease in budget.

In addition to working with existing clients, Zappia plays an integral role in winning new business for the agency. Under her leadership, Laundry Service expanded its relationship with major client Orbitz to include media buying in 2020.