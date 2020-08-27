Media account for Cox Communications out to pitch

Cox Communications has put its estimated $112 million media business up for review.

The broadband communications and entertainment giant kicked off the review in July as part of a routine reassessment of marketing resources, according to a spokesperson.

Publicis Media’s Spark Foundry has managed media for Cox Communications’ consumer media business since 2011 and is participating in the review. Decisions are expected by the end of October.

Spark Foundry also handles media for Comcast, which competes with Cox in the TV, streaming, cable and radio categories of business, and Comcast’s Xfinity unit, which specializes in telecom and internet services.

Earlier this week, Cox Automotive awarded its $125 million U.S. media planning and buying business to Hearts & Science, a division of Omnicom Media Group. Duties previously were handled by Dentsu Aegis Network’s MDC’s Assembly and 360i groups.

Both Cox Communications and Cox Automotive fall under the Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Group.

Todd Smith, executive director of media relations at Cox Communications, confirmed several firms were currently bidding on the account, but declined to specify which ones.

“We periodically review both our in-house and external teams to make sure we have the best talent in place to support our business,” he said. “Our customers are evolving in the marketplace and we have to be sure we can most effectively reach them.”