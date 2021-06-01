MDC Partners shareholder opposes looming merger with Stagwell

by Aleda Stam Added 26 hours ago
Stagwell president and managing partner Mark Penn
Stagwell president and managing partner Mark Penn

Indaba Capital Management says the deal’s terms favor Stagwell.

One of MDC Partners' biggest shareholders is against the company's proposed merger with Stagwell Media, citing terms that favor Stagwell investors unfairly.  

In a letter to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, the committee convened to evaluate the merger proposal, Indaba Capital Management said the proposed deal is "conflict riddled and poorly structured," adding that it undervalues MDC. 

Indaba also claims in the letter that the proposal to provide MDC shareholders with 26% ownership of the combined company is too low and that MDC shareholders should instead own 37.5% to 40%.   

Both MDC and Stagwell are led by Mark Penn, who is the founder and managing partner of Stagwell and has been CEO of MDC since 2019. Penn will get 75% of profits on Stagwell's fund. 

The committee responded to Indaba's letter with a statement expressing disappointment that Indaba made its concerns public and disagreement about the company's suggestions. 

"MDC has been in the midst of a transformation, but has not yet returned to organic growth and remains constrained by the high leverage on its balance sheet as well as a portfolio of agencies that are heavily weighted to creative and traditional advertising," the committee's statement read.  

Indaba, which owns about 12% of MDC stock, plans to vote against it next month.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS