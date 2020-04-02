McKinney steps in to bring the world more good news

Let’s all agree that if there’s one thing we can’t get enough of right now, it’s good news.
McKinney is making sure that’s not in short supply with a new drive to help spread the world’s happy headlines.
#SpreadMoreGood invites you to do something small, but meaningful, and talk about it. Permission to humble brag, if you like.
?? ?? ?? a reminder of how the arts help get us through tough times. Repost from @abigail_bobo • This is how Nashvillians respond to social distancing... by pulling out the guitar and playing a porch concert. On my socially distanced, once daily walk this evening, I stumbled across not one, but five porch concerts in a .25 mile radius of my home. Neighbors were camped out 10-20 feet from each other, refusing to let social distance mean social isolation. "Y’all stay back, or ya’ll might kill me. I’m too old!" joked one entertainer. Another started a full on block party with neighbors standing 10 feet apart and cheerily bellowing at each other as guitar music filled the street. These are the stories that will make us come alive, I believe. You can keep us apart, but you can’t keep us from loving each other the best way we know how... with music. - # #spreadmoregood
Will Chambliss, group creative director, said: "We wanted to do something that could, even in the smallest way, be a counter to all of the awful news we’ve all been scrolling through. And we know that’s how everyone’s feeling right now. So we wanted to make it easy to be a part of.
Jen Macfarlane, creative director, added: "Spreading more good is as easy as sharing something that made you smile, uplifting the heroes in our communities on the front lines of this pandemic, placing a colorful heart in your window, sending a letter, or letting a neighbor know you are there for them."
The company has launched social media accounts with the sole purpose of spreading love.
