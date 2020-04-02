McKinney steps in to bring the world more good news

Let’s all agree that if there’s one thing we can’t get enough of right now, it’s good news.

McKinney is making sure that’s not in short supply with a new drive to help spread the world’s happy headlines.

#SpreadMoreGood invites you to do something small, but meaningful, and talk about it. Permission to humble brag, if you like.

Will Chambliss, group creative director, said: "We wanted to do something that could, even in the smallest way, be a counter to all of the awful news we’ve all been scrolling through. And we know that’s how everyone’s feeling right now. So we wanted to make it easy to be a part of.

Jen Macfarlane, creative director, added: "Spreading more good is as easy as sharing something that made you smile, uplifting the heroes in our communities on the front lines of this pandemic, placing a colorful heart in your window, sending a letter, or letting a neighbor know you are there for them."

The company has launched social media accounts with the sole purpose of spreading love.

1. Do something good. Give money, help a neighbor, make something beautiful, create an opportunity for connection -- if it brings more good into our world, it counts.

2. Post about it on IG or Twitter with the hashtag #SpreadMoreGood and tag two friends

3. Watch goodness spread

4. Follow @spreadmoregood on Instagram and Twitter