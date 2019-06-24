McGarryBowen U.S. President Pat Lafferty exits after two years

Pat Lafferty, U.S. president of McGarryBowen, and the agency have "mutually agreed to part ways," according to a statement.

Lafferty, who joined the Dentsu Aegis Network agency in June 2017, will stay on through September. Global Chief Strategy Officer Jennifer Zimmerman and U.S. Chief Creative Officer Ned Crowley, as well as Gordon Bowen, founder, global chairman and gobal chief creative officer for Dentsu Aegis Network, will oversee U.S. operations from here on.

The agency said in a statement that it has no plans to fill the U.S. president position at this time since it has "strong office leadership and performance under Agency Presidents Ida Rezvani in New York; Laurel Flatt in Chicago; and John Berg for the Swirl/McGarryBowen team in San Francisco.

"We thank Pat for his dedication and hard work at McGarryBowen over the past year. We wish him the very best of luck and much success in his next endeavor," the agency stated.

Lafferty deferred comment to McGarryBowen.

When Lafferty joined the agency as U.S. president, he assumed the responsibilities that had been handled by former McGarryBowen CEO Simon Pearce.

Prior to McGarryBowen, Lafferty held the president post at Translation since the fall of 2016.

Before that, Lafferty was North American CEO of BBH. He also previously was chief operating officer at McCann, CMO of the Travel Channel and served in the U.S. Army.