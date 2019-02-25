McGarryBowen sees Ida Rezvani boomerang back as NY president

McGarryBowen has named Ida Rezvani as president of its New York office, but the industry veteran is no stranger to the Dentsu Aegis Network agency.

Rezvani, most recently WPP’s global client leader, joined McGarryBowen London in 2010 as managing director, where she helped the shop transition from being called Dentsu London. She also helped the shop turn heads with work from the likes of Canon Pixma, Wallpaper Magazine, and Uniqlo.

Three years later, she spent three months with McGarryBowen in New York to learn from Founder Gordon Bowen, which led her to move to the states to lead work at the agency for United Airlines and Marriott in the flagship office.

Rezvani starts her new role in the spring and reports to McGarryBowen U.S. Pat Lafferty.

She succeeds Angela Johnson, who is now leading global cross-Dentsu Aegis Network client engagements. McGarryBowen Chief Creative Officer Matt Ian and Chief Strategy Officer Conner Huber are both on the leadership team and report to Rezvani.

In addition to the agency’s strong client relationships, strategy and momentum, Rezvani said she was attracted to the agency - again - because of its culture.

"There are lot of characters per square footage in that building and creative energy, so I’m looking forward to that" she said. "What I love about our industry is that it accepts misfits and some of the crazies and I feel quite at home with them."

Once she starts, Rezvani plans on listening to staffers and clients first to give her a better sense of what she needs to focus on what she can have a real impact on.

"We are fortunate to welcome Ida back to the mcgarrybowen family. Working with Ida is having a stealth weapon fueled by passion and focus. Her gracious and uncanny ability to gain the trust of clients and her teams will lead the New York office to places they never imagined," said Bowen in a statement.