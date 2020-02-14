Mcgarrybowen debuts in Italy with addition of The Big Now

Italian creative agency The Big Now has joined mcgarrybowen’s global creative network.

The combined entity will be known as The Big Now/mcgarrybowen and will bolster mcgarrybowen’s presence in key European creative hubs such as London, Amsterdam, and Paris as well as add two offices in Milan and Rome.

The combined operation will be led by the current CEO of The Big Now, Emanuel Nenna.

Gordon Bowen, founder and global chairman of mcgarrybowen, said: "Italy is a powerhouse of creativity and innovation on an international scale. I am very happy to welcome The Big Now to the mcgarrybowen family today, and look forward to demonstrating the power of our partnership for our clients locally and globally in the future."

The Big Now, which was founded in 2014 had been a part of the Dentsu Aegis Network since 2018.

To celebrate it’s joining, Big Now/mcgarrybowen will be getting a facelift as it launches a new identity for itself that will consist of a revamped website, a new logo, and a video manifesto, all driven by three keywords: TRUE, BOLD, NEXT.

"Today we are now taking a further step forward, by enriching our creative offering, from local to global," Nenna said.

"We embrace the mcgarrybowen network because we feel close to its agency model, driven by the constant search for innovation and devoted to the effectiveness of creativity," he added.