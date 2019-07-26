McDonald's global sales jump 6.5% in Q2

McDonald’s global comparable sales increased 6.5 percent in Q2, the brand has confirmed.

Consolidated revenues were flat with the prior year, partly offset by the impact of refranchising.

"With the strong results we achieved in the second quarter, we have now experienced 16 consecutive quarters of positive global comparable sales," said McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook.

"By putting our customers at the center of all our efforts to run great restaurants, enhance the customer experience and provide delicious menu offerings, we will continue to successfully execute our Velocity Growth Plan."

During an earnings call on Friday, McDonald’s said systemwide sales increased eight percent in constant currencies and consolidated operating income increased one percent.

In the U.S., second quarter comparable sales increased 5.7 percent, reflecting successful national and local deal offerings, including the 2 for $5 Mix and Match deal, the continued positive impact from its Experience of the Future deployment, and strength in core menu items.

Easterbrook said McDonald’s new three-storey restaurant in Times Square, New York City, is a huge brand statement. The location, which opened in May, is a restaurant overhaul improved by decor, enhanced customer service and order technology.

Operating income in the U.S. for the quarter increased five percent as a result of the comparison to the strategic restructuring charge in the prior year. Excluding this charge, operating income decreased three percent, reflecting lower gains on sales of restaurant businesses, partly offset by higher franchised margin dollars.

In the International Operated segment, second quarter comparable sales increased 6.6 percent, reflecting positive results across all markets, primarily driven by the U.K., France and Germany. The segment's operating income increased three percent (eight percent in constant currencies), primarily due to sales-driven improvements in franchised margin dollars.

In the International Developmental Licensed segment, second quarter comparable sales increased 7.9 percent, reflecting strong sales performance across all geographic regions.

Easterbrook added: "By engaging our guests on their terms, whether it's through delivery, an enhanced dining experience at one of our Experience of the Future restaurants, or through our evolving digital offerings, we're becoming a better McDonald's.

"We will continue to focus on our customers with innovative solutions to further elevate the guest experience and drive growth."