McCann Worldgroup wins ADT to lead strategic and creative direction

ADT has chosen McCann Worldgroup to spearhead strategy and creative as the security company looks to a transformative year with the launch of its smart home system.

As new technology further crowds the category, ADT is adding weapons to its armory with the acquisition of Red Hawk and LifeShield.

The account is worth somewhere between $5M to $10M and McCann Worldgroup beat out CPB and Droga5 in the final pitch that ended early this year, one source told Campaign US.

"The McCann team demonstrated they value and understand the power of our purpose-driven brand and our belief that everyone deserves to feel safe," said ADT CMO Jochen Koedijk.

"The selection of McCann is an important step in the evolution of our brand as we transform the Company and continue to position ADT as the innovative industry leader in security."

Devika Bulchandani, president at McCann New York, added: "We are thrilled and excited to be awarded creative and strategic responsibilities for ADT.

"Throughout the review, we encountered talented people, felt great chemistry and were struck by the ambition and drive of the team leading one of America’s most iconic brands, ADT. We look forward to working with them to further position the brand and connect with their customers in new ways."