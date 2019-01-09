McCann Worldgroup Canada appoints new CEO

Simon Sikorski has been appointed as the CEO of McCann Worldgroup Canada.

Sikorski, most recently chief client officer at McCann Worldgroup’s Craft production network and a former global client business leader at the agency, is replacing David Leonard.

The promotion is part of a broad leadership restructuring across McCann Worldgroup’s Canadian operations.

Chris Macdonald, global president advertising and allied agencies at McCann Worldgroup, said: "Canada is an incredibly important market for us and we believe there is massive opportunity for us to grow and develop our capabilities here.

"To do this, we have decided that we need to follow some of our biggest and most successful markets, like the U.K., Spain and Japan, and move to a structure that gives our clients access to the best talent and the ability to better take advantage of our agencies.

"This move aligns resources across each agency more effectively with each of their global structures for our clients. We thank David, Darren and Mary for all of their contributions to McCann over the years and we wish them well with their future plans."

The changes allow each agency to compete within their specialist offerings, while coming together as one integrated team for clients.

As CEO, Sikorski will support all of McCann Worldgroup’s operations across the country including McCann, MRM//McCann, Craft, Momentum and McCann Health agencies in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver offices.